Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Dharmasthala Controversy: SIT Takes Charge

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the need for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the alleged crimes in Dharmasthala, instead supporting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT has been tasked with uncovering the truth behind the allegations of crime at the religious site.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ruled out the necessity of involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the alleged criminal activities in Dharmasthala. Instead, he emphasized the role of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to thoroughly probe the allegations of rapes, murders, and burials reportedly spanning two decades.

The opposition parties, JD(S) and BJP, have launched separate rallies in Dharmasthala, accusing the state government of mishandling the issue and leading a conspiracy against the Hindu religious establishment. Siddaramaiah criticized these actions as political stunts, affirming his confidence in the SIT to uncover the truth.

The SIT has already embarked on its investigation, identifying sites along the Netravathi River where skeletal remains were unearthed. The Chief Minister assured the public of the SIT's independence and commitment to delivering a transparent report, dismissing the BJP's demands for a central agency probe.

