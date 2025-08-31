Left Menu

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

Reports surfaced that Israeli forces killed Hamas' armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida in Gaza. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his death, citing a joint operation with the Shin Bet intelligence agency. Hamas has yet to respond to these claims.

In a high-stakes military confrontation, the Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced on Sunday that Abu Ubaida, a key spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu corroborated this report, stating that Abu Ubaida was targeted in a meticulously coordinated operation involving the Israeli military and the Shin Bet, the nation's domestic intelligence agency, on Friday.

Despite the gravity of the situation, there has been no immediate reaction from Hamas, leaving a silence that hangs over the tense region.

