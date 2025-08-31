Left Menu

Mizoram Unites for Major Anti-Drug Operation

Mizoram initiates a special four-month operation to tackle drug smuggling from Myanmar. The campaign involves police, excise, narcotics departments, and the Young Mizo Association. A significant issue, drug trafficking has led to numerous societal problems and fatalities within the state. Champhai district is a primary focus of this drive.

The Mizoram government is set to launch a concerted four-month operation to crack down on the illegal drug trade flowing in from Myanmar, an endeavor beginning Monday and concluding at the year's end. Senior police officials have expressed grave concerns over the impact of drug smuggling on Mizoram's society and security.

In collaboration with the state's excise and narcotics department and the Young Mizo Association, an influential civil body, the police will spearhead this operation. Home Minister K Sapdanga highlighted that drug-related crimes pose a severe threat, necessitating urgent action.

IGP H Ramthlengliana emphasized the challenges presented by the porous Indo-Myanmar border. Despite prior efforts, only 10% of illicit substances entering from Myanmar are intercepted. Drug abuse statistics reveal a grim image, with hundreds of deaths recorded over recent years, underscoring the operation's critical importance.

