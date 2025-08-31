Bangladesh at a Crossroad: Rising Religious Tensions Threaten Hindu Minority

Bangladesh stands at a decisive juncture, torn between its secular founding principles and a perilous path that risks religious apartheid and cultural obliteration, said Bangladeshi MP Pankaj Nath during a web conference on the Hindu crisis in the nation.

Highlighting a troubling trend over the past year, Nath cited over 3,000 incidents of violence against Hindus, implicating BNP-Jamaat activists and radical groups in these atrocities, while accusing law enforcement of complicity through inaction.

Nath and other panelists, including HRDI Secretary General Rajesh Gogna, called for structural reforms, including a Special Minority Security Act, amidst warnings of an existential threat to Bangladesh's Hindu population.