Bangladesh at a Crossroad: Rising Religious Tensions Threaten Hindu Minority

Bangladesh faces a critical decision between returning to its secular roots or continuing down a path that could lead to religious apartheid and cultural loss, according to MP Pankaj Nath. The Hindu community faces systemic discrimination, violence, and political invisibility, prompting calls for urgent reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:29 IST
Bangladesh stands at a decisive juncture, torn between its secular founding principles and a perilous path that risks religious apartheid and cultural obliteration, said Bangladeshi MP Pankaj Nath during a web conference on the Hindu crisis in the nation.

Highlighting a troubling trend over the past year, Nath cited over 3,000 incidents of violence against Hindus, implicating BNP-Jamaat activists and radical groups in these atrocities, while accusing law enforcement of complicity through inaction.

Nath and other panelists, including HRDI Secretary General Rajesh Gogna, called for structural reforms, including a Special Minority Security Act, amidst warnings of an existential threat to Bangladesh's Hindu population.

