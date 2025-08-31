Mexico's Judiciary at a Crossroads: Will the New Supreme Court Assert Independence?

Mexico's newly elected Supreme Court convenes this Monday, marking a significant moment in the country's legal history. Observers are keen to see if the institution will assert its independence from the ruling party, which has faced criticism for politicizing the judiciary.

With only three of its nine justices having previous high court experience, the newly configured court includes a president, Hugo Aguilar, renowned for his advocacy of Indigenous rights. This experiment in judicial elections, initiated by former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aims to create a more accountable judiciary but has sparked debates over potential politicization.

The court is poised to tackle pivotal issues such as mandatory pretrial detention, abortion access, transgender rights, and mining concessions. Each case offers an opportunity for the court to demonstrate its commitment to legal independence and human rights, particularly under national and international scrutiny.

