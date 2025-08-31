Punjab's Plea for Aid Amid Devastating Floods

Amidst unprecedented floods, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 60,000 crore, funds he claims are stuck with the Centre. Mann emphasized the urgency, pointing to devastating agricultural losses affecting about 1,000 villages and countless farmers.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mann outlined the dire situation. Approximately three lakh acres of farmland are submerged, with severe implications for paddy fields and rural livelihoods dependent on livestock. The shift from VAT to GST and stalled rural projects further strain the already fragile financial state.

As authorities grapple with relief efforts, 1,312 villages across districts like Gurdaspur and Kapurthala are bearing the brunt. With relief camps housing thousands, the state seeks essential supplies and support. High-powered committees and NDRF teams are actively engaged, as officials underscore the need for immediate financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)