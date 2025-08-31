Left Menu

Punjab's Plea for Aid Amid Devastating Floods

Punjab faces one of its worst flood disasters in decades. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann requests Rs 60,000 crore from the Centre, citing severe agricultural and livestock losses. The state's transition to GST and halted infrastructure projects exacerbate financial woes. Thousands displaced and schools remain closed amid persistent rainfall.

Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:10 IST
Punjab's Plea for Aid Amid Devastating Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst unprecedented floods, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 60,000 crore, funds he claims are stuck with the Centre. Mann emphasized the urgency, pointing to devastating agricultural losses affecting about 1,000 villages and countless farmers.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mann outlined the dire situation. Approximately three lakh acres of farmland are submerged, with severe implications for paddy fields and rural livelihoods dependent on livestock. The shift from VAT to GST and stalled rural projects further strain the already fragile financial state.

As authorities grapple with relief efforts, 1,312 villages across districts like Gurdaspur and Kapurthala are bearing the brunt. With relief camps housing thousands, the state seeks essential supplies and support. High-powered committees and NDRF teams are actively engaged, as officials underscore the need for immediate financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

