Left Menu

Close Call for West Bengal Minister in Highway Mishap

West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradip Majumdar escaped injury after his car was hit by a lorry on National Highway 16 near Domjur. The incident occurred while Majumdar was traveling to Kolkata. Two motorcyclists were injured and transported to a hospital. Police apprehended the lorry driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:28 IST
Close Call for West Bengal Minister in Highway Mishap
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradip Majumdar found himself in a precarious situation on the highway, narrowly avoiding injury following a collision with a speeding lorry.

The incident unfolded on National Highway 16 as Majumdar's convoy was en route from Dankuni to Kolkata. Suddenly, a lorry lost control and collided with the minister's car.

The police quickly responded, capturing the lorry driver and launching an investigation into the crash. Two motorcyclists were also involved and were transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
2
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India
3
Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
4
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025