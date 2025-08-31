Close Call for West Bengal Minister in Highway Mishap

West Bengal's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradip Majumdar found himself in a precarious situation on the highway, narrowly avoiding injury following a collision with a speeding lorry.

The incident unfolded on National Highway 16 as Majumdar's convoy was en route from Dankuni to Kolkata. Suddenly, a lorry lost control and collided with the minister's car.

The police quickly responded, capturing the lorry driver and launching an investigation into the crash. Two motorcyclists were also involved and were transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)