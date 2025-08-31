Jammu and Kashmir Police Unravel Fake Terror Plot by Woman Lawyer

In a shocking revelation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have exposed an alleged conspiracy orchestrated by a woman lawyer aimed at framing her ex-husband in a fabricated terror case. The case, involving a fake improvised explosive device (IED), was uncovered in the Baramulla district.

During a security operation led by the police and security agencies, a suspicious object resembling an IED was discovered near Manzoor Ahmad Khan's home. Upon investigation, it was confirmed to be non-threatening. Blame for the fake IED was ultimately traced back to Sajad Ahmed Ganie, following his confession.

Further interrogation of Ganie revealed that the fake IED planting was masterminded by advocate Rahila Qadri, driven by a personal vendetta against Khan. Legal proceedings are set to follow as notices have been served to the involved parties.