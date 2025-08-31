Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Unravel Fake Terror Plot by Woman Lawyer

A woman lawyer allegedly conspired with two accomplices to falsely frame her ex-husband in a terror case in Jammu and Kashmir. The plot was revealed following the discovery of a fake explosive device near her ex-husband's home. All accused have been served notices as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have exposed an alleged conspiracy orchestrated by a woman lawyer aimed at framing her ex-husband in a fabricated terror case. The case, involving a fake improvised explosive device (IED), was uncovered in the Baramulla district.

During a security operation led by the police and security agencies, a suspicious object resembling an IED was discovered near Manzoor Ahmad Khan's home. Upon investigation, it was confirmed to be non-threatening. Blame for the fake IED was ultimately traced back to Sajad Ahmed Ganie, following his confession.

Further interrogation of Ganie revealed that the fake IED planting was masterminded by advocate Rahila Qadri, driven by a personal vendetta against Khan. Legal proceedings are set to follow as notices have been served to the involved parties.

