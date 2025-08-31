US Judge Temporarily Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children

In a recent development, a US judge has temporarily stopped the deportation of Guatemalan children who had entered the country without their families. The intervention came after legal representatives reported violations concerning the treatment of these minors.

Ten Guatemalan children, aged between 10 and 17, were almost returned to Central America, as claimed in court documents filed on Saturday. However, a federal judge in Washington postponed their deportation for at least 14 days, ensuring they remain under the Office of Refugee Resettlement's care while legal procedures continue.

The government argues that the children are being sent back per their guardians' requests, a point contested by the children's lawyers. Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan emphasized that her ruling offers broad protection to all Guatemalan minors arriving in the US unaccompanied.

