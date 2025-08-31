Left Menu

US Judge Temporarily Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of Guatemalan minors who crossed the US border unaccompanied, halting an immediate return to their homeland. The ruling, intended to provide legal clarity, ensures these children remain in refugee facilities while their cases are reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harlingen | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:41 IST
US Judge Temporarily Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, a US judge has temporarily stopped the deportation of Guatemalan children who had entered the country without their families. The intervention came after legal representatives reported violations concerning the treatment of these minors.

Ten Guatemalan children, aged between 10 and 17, were almost returned to Central America, as claimed in court documents filed on Saturday. However, a federal judge in Washington postponed their deportation for at least 14 days, ensuring they remain under the Office of Refugee Resettlement's care while legal procedures continue.

The government argues that the children are being sent back per their guardians' requests, a point contested by the children's lawyers. Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan emphasized that her ruling offers broad protection to all Guatemalan minors arriving in the US unaccompanied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President Xi

Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President ...

 China
2
Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

 Global
3
Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles Persist

Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles ...

 Global
4
Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025