A vehicle collision at the Russian consulate in Sydney on Monday resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old man, according to both local media and Australian police reports.

Television networks in Australia aired footage depicting a car with a smashed window abandoned near a Russian flagpole, reportedly within the grounds of the consulate located on Fullerton Street, Woollahra. New South Wales police responded to reports early in the morning about an unauthorized car parked in the address correlating with the consulate's location.

Police attempted to engage with the driver, leading him to crash the vehicle into the consulate gates. Subsequently, he was taken into custody, while a constable on the scene sustained an injury to his hand. Representatives at the consulate did not provide immediate commentary on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)