Cyber Fraud Unmasked: Fake Police Chief's WhatsApp Scam Foiled

A cyber fraudster attempted to dupe police in Kerala by impersonating the district police chief via WhatsApp. The scam was detected, preventing any monetary loss. The growing trend of impersonation scams is a concern, with cases linked to senior officials and businesses across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring cyber fraud attempt, a fake WhatsApp account impersonating the district police chief of a South Kerala district sought to extort money from local police officials. The account falsely used Vishu Pratheep TK's image, alarming senior officers, who quickly verified the scam.

The Kollam Cyber Police Station has registered a case under serious offense sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. Fortunately, no financial transactions occurred, thanks to vigilant officials who informed senior officers in time.

Kerala has been the stage for multiple impersonation scams, where fraudsters pose as high-profile individuals, including police chiefs and corporate heads, causing significant concern among law enforcement agencies.

