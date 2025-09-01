Cyber Fraud Unmasked: Fake Police Chief's WhatsApp Scam Foiled

In a daring cyber fraud attempt, a fake WhatsApp account impersonating the district police chief of a South Kerala district sought to extort money from local police officials. The account falsely used Vishu Pratheep TK's image, alarming senior officers, who quickly verified the scam.

The Kollam Cyber Police Station has registered a case under serious offense sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. Fortunately, no financial transactions occurred, thanks to vigilant officials who informed senior officers in time.

Kerala has been the stage for multiple impersonation scams, where fraudsters pose as high-profile individuals, including police chiefs and corporate heads, causing significant concern among law enforcement agencies.