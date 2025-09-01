Manipur Police Crack Down on Arms Trafficking: Two Arambai Tenggol Members Arrested

In a significant development, Manipur Police have arrested two members of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol on charges of arms trafficking. The arrest, made in the Imphal West district on Saturday, resulted in the seizure of 11 sophisticated firearms, as revealed by an official statement on Monday.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Laishram Tondomba Singh and Tourangbam Amarjit Meitei, were allegedly found with illegal firearms intended for weapon trafficking and prejudicial activities. Police confiscated seven HK33 rifles, two M4A1 carbines, two .45 pistols, along with 40 empty magazines and 100 .45 caliber cartridges.

Arambai Tenggol, in a defensive stance, claimed that the arrested individuals' activities were not officially connected to the group and were conducted at a personal level. The group has faced allegations of involvement in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which has claimed over 260 lives since May 2023.