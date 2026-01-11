Family Appeals for Safe Return of Merchant Navy Officer Seized by US

A 26-year-old merchant navy officer from Himachal Pradesh, Rakshit Chauhan, is among three Indians detained following the US seizure of a Russian-flagged tanker. The officer's family, deeply concerned, has made a heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his prompt and safe return to India.

Talking to reporters in Palampur, Rakshit's mother, Reeta Devi, shared her distress, revealing that Rakshit is engaged to be married on February 19. The family last spoke with him on January 7, the day the US Coast Guard detained the Marinera tanker in the North Atlantic.

The family is seeking assistance not only for Rakshit but also for two other Indian crew members from Goa and Kerala. Rakshit was deployed to Venezuela by a Russian company for his first sea assignment, but the vessel was intercepted at the border and eventually seized by the US. Political figures in Himachal Pradesh have pledged support to address the situation.

