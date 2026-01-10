High Seas Tension: Ukrainian Crew Among Russian Tanker Seized by U.S.

Tensions are rising on the high seas as Ukrainian nationals were confirmed to be part of the crew on the Russian-flagged tanker Bella-1, recently seized by U.S. forces. The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States reported on Friday that diplomats are in active communications with U.S. authorities to secure consular access to these crew members.

Olha Stefanishyna, speaking through the Interfax Ukraine news agency, assured that the embassy is mobilizing all necessary means to stay connected with its citizens on board. The Bella-1, now renamed Marinera, was captured in the North Atlantic, one among several ships taken by the U.S. in efforts to halt Venezuelan oil exports. Noteworthy too, the Olina was also seized on Friday in the Caribbean.

The situation developed further with the Russian Foreign Ministry reporting the release of two Russian crew members from the Marinera by the U.S. on Friday. Expressing gratitude to Washington, Russia promised to facilitate the rest of the crew's return. The Russian Transport Ministry, meanwhile, noted the loss of contact with the Marinera following its boarding by U.S. naval forces near Iceland earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)