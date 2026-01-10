Left Menu

High Seas Tension: Ukrainian Crew Among Russian Tanker Seized by U.S.

Ukrainian nationals are part of the crew on the Russian-flagged tanker Bella-1, seized by U.S. forces. Ukrainian diplomats liaise with U.S. authorities for consular access. The tanker was captured amid U.S. efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports, with prior seizures occurring in recent weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 01:13 IST
High Seas Tension: Ukrainian Crew Among Russian Tanker Seized by U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions are rising on the high seas as Ukrainian nationals were confirmed to be part of the crew on the Russian-flagged tanker Bella-1, recently seized by U.S. forces. The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States reported on Friday that diplomats are in active communications with U.S. authorities to secure consular access to these crew members.

Olha Stefanishyna, speaking through the Interfax Ukraine news agency, assured that the embassy is mobilizing all necessary means to stay connected with its citizens on board. The Bella-1, now renamed Marinera, was captured in the North Atlantic, one among several ships taken by the U.S. in efforts to halt Venezuelan oil exports. Noteworthy too, the Olina was also seized on Friday in the Caribbean.

The situation developed further with the Russian Foreign Ministry reporting the release of two Russian crew members from the Marinera by the U.S. on Friday. Expressing gratitude to Washington, Russia promised to facilitate the rest of the crew's return. The Russian Transport Ministry, meanwhile, noted the loss of contact with the Marinera following its boarding by U.S. naval forces near Iceland earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stocks Surge as Job Figures Boost Economic Confidence

Stocks Surge as Job Figures Boost Economic Confidence

 Global
2
Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

 Global
3
Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

 Global
4
Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026