Chaos in Calcutta Court: TMC vs ED Showdown Over Seized Data

The Calcutta High Court adjourned hearings on the ED's actions at I-PAC's office due to disorder. Justice Suvra Ghosh postponed the proceedings, connecting to ED and TMC petitions following CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations of impropriety. Both parties seek judicial intervention in this high-stakes political conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:03 IST
Chaos reigned in the Calcutta High Court on Friday, forcing an adjournment of crucial hearings related to the Enforcement Directorate's search and seizure operations at I-PAC's office.

Justice Suvra Ghosh, presiding over the cases, announced the adjournment to January 14 as efforts to clear unconnected attendees from the courtroom proved futile.

The drama unfolded as the court prepared to tackle petitions from both the ED and the Trinamool Congress concerning incidents that arose after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the agency of wrongfully targeting TMC's sensitive data ahead of key state elections.

