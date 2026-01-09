Chaos in Calcutta Court: TMC vs ED Showdown Over Seized Data

Chaos reigned in the Calcutta High Court on Friday, forcing an adjournment of crucial hearings related to the Enforcement Directorate's search and seizure operations at I-PAC's office.

Justice Suvra Ghosh, presiding over the cases, announced the adjournment to January 14 as efforts to clear unconnected attendees from the courtroom proved futile.

The drama unfolded as the court prepared to tackle petitions from both the ED and the Trinamool Congress concerning incidents that arose after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the agency of wrongfully targeting TMC's sensitive data ahead of key state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)