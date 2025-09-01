Real Estate Fraud: Director Arrested for Scam in Maharashtra

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have detained a prominent real-estate director for allegedly orchestrating a large-scale fraud scheme. Umrao Singh Prithviraj Ostwal, head of Ostwal Builders Pvt Ltd, reportedly duped unsuspecting buyers by selling apartments built with forged permits, officials reported on Monday.

Ostwal is accused of preparing and using fake construction permits and maps to unlawfully construct additional apartment units. These tactics allegedly allowed him to sell unauthorized spaces and amass several crores, leaving buyers unaware of the infractions involving the Ostwal Paradise Building in Mira Bhayander.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) led an investigation that substantiated Ostwal's involvement in these fraudulent activities. Despite attempts to flee, authorities apprehended him, and he's now facing various criminal charges, including conspiracy and forgery, with the public urged to be vigilant when verifying property documents.