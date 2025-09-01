Left Menu

Real Estate Fraud: Director Arrested for Scam in Maharashtra

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested Umrao Singh Prithviraj Ostwal, director of Ostwal Builders Pvt Ltd, for allegedly duping buyers by selling illegally constructed apartments. Ostwal is accused of using forged permits and maps to deceive buyers, leading to multiple criminal charges and 13 registered cases against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:58 IST
Real Estate Fraud: Director Arrested for Scam in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have detained a prominent real-estate director for allegedly orchestrating a large-scale fraud scheme. Umrao Singh Prithviraj Ostwal, head of Ostwal Builders Pvt Ltd, reportedly duped unsuspecting buyers by selling apartments built with forged permits, officials reported on Monday.

Ostwal is accused of preparing and using fake construction permits and maps to unlawfully construct additional apartment units. These tactics allegedly allowed him to sell unauthorized spaces and amass several crores, leaving buyers unaware of the infractions involving the Ostwal Paradise Building in Mira Bhayander.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) led an investigation that substantiated Ostwal's involvement in these fraudulent activities. Despite attempts to flee, authorities apprehended him, and he's now facing various criminal charges, including conspiracy and forgery, with the public urged to be vigilant when verifying property documents.

TRENDING

1
India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and society can feel safe from this scourge: PM Modi at SCO summit.

India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and ...

 Global
2
Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

 India
3
I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM Modi at SCO summit.

I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM...

 Global
4
September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025