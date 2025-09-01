Left Menu

Genocide Scholars Accuse Israel of Genocide in Gaza

The International Association of Genocide Scholars has voted that Israel's actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide. Eighty-six percent of its members supported the resolution, aligning with United Nations criteria. Israel, which denies these claims, is contesting genocide accusations at the International Court of Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Association of Genocide Scholars has passed a resolution declaring that Israel's activities in Gaza fulfill the legal criteria for genocide, the association's president revealed on Monday. This decision adds significant weight to ongoing international discussions and debates over Israel's military actions in the region.

The resolution was supported by an overwhelming 86% of voting members within the 500-member organization, affirming that Israel's policies and actions align with the United Nations' genocide definition outlined in Article II of the 1948 Genocide Convention. Israel has consistently denied these accusations, maintaining its stance that its military operations do not constitute genocide. The Israeli foreign ministry did not immediately respond.

Israel's military actions followed an October 2023 assault by Hamas, resulting in significant devastation and loss of life in Gaza. The current situation remains under legal scrutiny, with a case ongoing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. This marks the association's ninth resolution since its inception in 1994.

(With inputs from agencies.)

