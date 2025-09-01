Left Menu

City Pursuit: Fitness Trainer's Arrest Unveils Criminal Web

A fitness trainer was arrested in Pondicherry for allegedly assaulting a Delhi gym owner and destroying CCTV evidence. The suspect, Vikas Solanki's associate Rahul alias Pankaj Choudhary, was identified as the main perpetrator, possessing a fake gun to threaten others. Choudhary has a history of criminal activities.

A fitness trainer was apprehended in Pondicherry after reportedly attacking a gym owner in central Delhi and tampering with CCTV evidence. According to police, the incident, which took place on August 5, involved the suspect Vikas Solanki and his group.

On August 11, Solanki, alongside Rahul alias Pankaj Choudhary and several armed partners, forced their way into the victim's gym, attacked him, and stole the DVR to obliterate evidence, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan. While Solanki's arrest occurred earlier, Choudhary successfully evaded capture by relocating to Bengaluru and subsequently Pondicherry.

Utilizing intelligence tips, the police apprehended Choudhary on August 29 in Pondicherry. Upon investigation, Choudhary admitted to being the lead assailant and disclosed acquiring a fake gun from Sadar Bazar to threaten others. With a track record of criminal activity, including a murder charge from 2012, Choudhary was taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

