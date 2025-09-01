Left Menu

Genocide in Gaza: Scholars Declare Legal Criteria Met

The International Association of Genocide Scholars has passed a resolution stating Israel's actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide under the 1948 U.N. Convention. The resolution, backed by 86% of voting members, emphasizes urgent international action and calls for accountability of Israeli leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Association of Genocide Scholars has officially declared that Israel's conduct in Gaza meets the legal standards of genocide as defined by the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention. President Melanie O'Brien announced the overwhelmingly supported resolution, citing that 86% of the association's 500 members agreed.

Despite no immediate response from the Israeli foreign ministry—historically known to refute such claims—Israel continues to face international scrutiny. Following an attack by Hamas in October 2023 that resulted in significant casualties and hostage situations, Israel's military operations have purportedly led to severe human rights violations.

Hamas has welcomed the scholars' resolution, underscoring its alignment with evidence presented to international courts. This resolution, according to Hamas, not only holds Israeli leaders accountable but also urges the global community to take decisive action to halt these alleged crimes against the Palestinian population.

