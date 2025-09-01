CCTV Footage Leads to Swift Arrest of Temple Thieves in Delhi

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the theft of cash from a temple donation box in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan. The arrests were made after CCTV footage from the temple premises corroborated the identity of the suspects.

The accused, Raja Kumar (22) and Kanhaiya Keshri (25), both hailed from Bihar and were employed as laborers in Delhi, according to a senior police official. The theft came to public notice following a complaint by R Thakur, the temple's general secretary, who reported the incident on August 28.

The investigation revealed that on the night of August 27-28, the suspects broke into the donation box and made off with Rs 12,000-15,000 in cash. Law enforcement officials have recovered Rs 5,000 of the stolen money and the damaged donation box. Furthermore, the suspects have admitted to being implicated in criminal activities in Bihar, which are currently under verification.

