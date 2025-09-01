Fitness Trainer Nabbed in High-Profile Delhi Assault Case

A 38-year-old online fitness trainer was arrested in Puducherry for allegedly assaulting a gym owner in central Delhi. The incident involved multiple associates and the destruction of CCTV evidence, authorities reported Monday.

The altercation occurred on August 5, when a client, identified as Vikas Solanki, reportedly threatened the gym owner and later returned with an armed group, said Deputy Police Commissioner Nidhin Valsan. Despite Solanki's earlier arrest, the group's other members initially evaded capture.

Police undertook extensive investigations across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Puducherry. The main suspect, Rahul alias Pankaj Choudhary, fled to Bengaluru before being apprehended in a Puducherry hotel on August 29. Choudhary, who has a long criminal history, confessed to using a fake pistol for intimidation. Police recovered the weapon following his capture.

