Left Menu

Fitness Trainer Nabbed in High-Profile Delhi Assault Case

A fitness trainer was apprehended in Puducherry for allegedly assaulting a gym owner in Delhi. The complex case involved multiple suspects, and police conducted cross-state investigations to apprehend the main accused, who has a history of criminal activity involving weapons and intimidation tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:20 IST
Fitness Trainer Nabbed in High-Profile Delhi Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old online fitness trainer was arrested in Puducherry for allegedly assaulting a gym owner in central Delhi. The incident involved multiple associates and the destruction of CCTV evidence, authorities reported Monday.

The altercation occurred on August 5, when a client, identified as Vikas Solanki, reportedly threatened the gym owner and later returned with an armed group, said Deputy Police Commissioner Nidhin Valsan. Despite Solanki's earlier arrest, the group's other members initially evaded capture.

Police undertook extensive investigations across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Puducherry. The main suspect, Rahul alias Pankaj Choudhary, fled to Bengaluru before being apprehended in a Puducherry hotel on August 29. Choudhary, who has a long criminal history, confessed to using a fake pistol for intimidation. Police recovered the weapon following his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

 India
2
Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born Criminals

Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born...

 Australia
3
Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants: Mamata.

Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage ere...

 India
4
Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025