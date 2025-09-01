Left Menu

Police Thwart Desperate Act Amid Property Dispute in Lucknow

A couple from Hardoi attempted self-immolation near Lucknow Golf Club due to a monetary dispute over a property deal. Police intervened and stopped their drastic action. The couple claimed Vivek Mishra deceived them by taking money without delivering the promised house. Legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:14 IST
Police Thwart Desperate Act Amid Property Dispute in Lucknow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic scene unfolded near the Lucknow Golf Club crossing on Monday, as police foiled a self-immolation attempt by a couple embroiled in a property dispute.

Hailing from Hardoi, Sandeep Kashyap and his wife Roli Kashyap intended to set themselves ablaze over a financial disagreement connected to a housing promise left unfulfilled by Vivek Mishra.

A case has been registered in Pihani police station, Hardoi, and the police are taking further necessary actions to address the situation, ensuring justice is served to the aggrieved couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

 India
2
SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

 Australia
3
From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

 Global
4
Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025