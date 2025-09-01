Police Thwart Desperate Act Amid Property Dispute in Lucknow

A dramatic scene unfolded near the Lucknow Golf Club crossing on Monday, as police foiled a self-immolation attempt by a couple embroiled in a property dispute.

Hailing from Hardoi, Sandeep Kashyap and his wife Roli Kashyap intended to set themselves ablaze over a financial disagreement connected to a housing promise left unfulfilled by Vivek Mishra.

A case has been registered in Pihani police station, Hardoi, and the police are taking further necessary actions to address the situation, ensuring justice is served to the aggrieved couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)