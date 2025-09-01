Air Commodore Venkateshwaran Krishna Kumar Takes Command of AFS Bani Camp

On 1 September 2025, Air Commodore Venkateshwaran Krishna Kumar officially assumed command of the Air Force Station (AFS) Bani Camp, Najafgarh, as the new Air Officer Commanding (AOC). He succeeded Air Commodore Amit Agrawal, marking a smooth transition of leadership at one of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) key operational stations.

The ceremonial handing-over underscored the IAF’s tradition of disciplined continuity, with the new commanding officer bringing extensive operational and technical expertise to his new role.

An Illustrious Military Career

Commissioned into the Aeronautical Engineering (Electronics) [AE(L)] branch of the IAF on 22 November 1998, Air Commodore Krishna Kumar has served the force for nearly three decades with distinction. His career reflects a blend of technical mastery, operational service, and strategic leadership.

An alumnus of Madras University, he holds a Master of Science in Defence & Strategic Studies, further complemented by an M.Tech from the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune. His academic accomplishments are matched by professional rigor, enabling him to contribute meaningfully to both the operational and technical aspects of air operations.

International Exposure and Distinguished Service

Air Commodore Krishna Kumar’s service has included key appointments across the IAF, where he has been entrusted with responsibilities that demanded both technical acumen and leadership skills. Notably, he served on deputation to Tajikistan as part of the Indian Military Training Team (Air Force), where he played an instrumental role in fostering bilateral defense cooperation and capability development.

He has also undertaken a specialized service course in Italy, enhancing his exposure to international defense systems and broadening his global perspective on aerospace technology and military strategy.

In recognition of his exemplary dedication and professionalism, he has been commended by both the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief and the Chief of the Air Staff—a testament to his significant contributions to the Indian Air Force.

Personal Qualities and Family Contribution

Beyond his professional excellence, Air Commodore Krishna Kumar is admired as a sportsman at heart and an engineer by profession, embodying the IAF’s ethos of physical fitness, technical brilliance, and service before self. His leadership style is expected to inspire both officers and airmen under his command at AFS Bani Camp.

Accompanying him in this new chapter, his wife Mrs. Pushkala has assumed charge as the President of the Air Force Families Welfare Association (Local) [AFFWA(L)], succeeding Mrs. Seema Agrawal. Her role will be pivotal in supporting welfare initiatives, community development, and family engagement activities at the station, reflecting the IAF’s holistic approach to service life.

Looking Ahead

As the new AOC of AFS Bani Camp, Air Commodore Krishna Kumar is expected to leverage his technical expertise, global experience, and proven leadership skills to further enhance operational readiness and personnel welfare at the station. His tenure promises continuity of excellence while also opening opportunities for modernization, innovation, and community welfare initiatives.

The appointment reaffirms the IAF’s tradition of entrusting its strategic stations to officers with both distinguished service records and visionary leadership qualities, ensuring that the force remains combat-ready and future-focused.