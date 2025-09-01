Supreme Court Overturns NGT's Rs 18 Crore Fine on Triveni Engineering

The Supreme Court has set aside the National Green Tribunal's orders slapping a fine of Rs 18 crore on Triveni Engineering for alleged pollution violations by its sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court criticized the NGT for procedural lapses in its verdict.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan concluded that the NGT's decisions were made without adhering to statutory procedures and the principles of natural justice. Justice Bhuyan highlighted the importance of following the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, underlining procedural oversight in the tribunal's orders.

The Supreme Court further clarified that while the NGT's fines were invalidated, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board could still undertake inspections and suggest remedial actions. The top court urged adherence to statutory protocols to ensure justice and fair play.

(With inputs from agencies.)