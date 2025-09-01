Left Menu

Child Kidnapping Ring Busted in Hyderabad, Six Children Rescued

Four members of a gang involved in child kidnapping were arrested in Hyderabad, leading to the rescue of six children. The gang operated over five years, targeting children around railway stations and isolated places. The police also confiscated five lakhs from the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:01 IST
Child Kidnapping Ring Busted in Hyderabad, Six Children Rescued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, four members of a notorious gang accused of kidnapping children were arrested by police in Hyderabad, leading to the rescue of six abducted children, authorities confirmed on Monday. This gang has been allegedly operating over the past five years across Hyderabad and Sangareddy district.

The investigation began following a complaint that a four-year-old boy disappeared from his residence in Lingampally on August 26 while his mother was at a hospital. The primary suspect, an Ayurvedic practitioner, was apprehended, revealing his involvement along with three others in the kidnapping scheme.

The gang targeted minors near railway stations and secluded areas, selling them to childless couples through intermediaries. Notably, one parent was found to have sold two infants to the network. Authorities recovered five lakhs from the suspects and handed over the rescued children to the District Child Protection Officer.

TRENDING

1
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India
2
Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

 India
3
Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

 Global
4
US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025