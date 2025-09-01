Child Kidnapping Ring Busted in Hyderabad, Six Children Rescued

In a significant breakthrough, four members of a notorious gang accused of kidnapping children were arrested by police in Hyderabad, leading to the rescue of six abducted children, authorities confirmed on Monday. This gang has been allegedly operating over the past five years across Hyderabad and Sangareddy district.

The investigation began following a complaint that a four-year-old boy disappeared from his residence in Lingampally on August 26 while his mother was at a hospital. The primary suspect, an Ayurvedic practitioner, was apprehended, revealing his involvement along with three others in the kidnapping scheme.

The gang targeted minors near railway stations and secluded areas, selling them to childless couples through intermediaries. Notably, one parent was found to have sold two infants to the network. Authorities recovered five lakhs from the suspects and handed over the rescued children to the District Child Protection Officer.