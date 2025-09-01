Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Greater Noida: Student's Life Cut Short

A speeding car carrying five BBA students collided with a truck in Greater Noida, killing 21-year-old Ishika and leaving four others critically injured. The accident occurred at Rampur Fatehpur village, and authorities are conducting further investigations while the injured students remain hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 21-year-old management student in Greater Noida, as her speeding car collided with a truck on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 PM in Rampur Fatehpur village, under Dadri Police Station's jurisdiction, according to local police reports.

The victim, identified as Ishika, was among five BBA second-year students from a private university in Greater Noida. The other four students, Anvi, Yugraj, Harsh, and Yash, are critically injured and receiving treatment at a hospital. Legal proceedings are underway, the police stated in their official report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

