Tragic Collision in Greater Noida: Student's Life Cut Short

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 21-year-old management student in Greater Noida, as her speeding car collided with a truck on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 PM in Rampur Fatehpur village, under Dadri Police Station's jurisdiction, according to local police reports.

The victim, identified as Ishika, was among five BBA second-year students from a private university in Greater Noida. The other four students, Anvi, Yugraj, Harsh, and Yash, are critically injured and receiving treatment at a hospital. Legal proceedings are underway, the police stated in their official report.

