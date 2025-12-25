Nine killed in bus-truck collision in Karnataka's Chitradurga; most victims burnt alive: Police.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-12-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 07:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Nine killed in bus-truck collision in Karnataka's Chitradurga; most victims burnt alive: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Bus Tire Burst Leads to Fatal Accident on Highway
Maharashtra's Road Safety Measures Show Promise in Reducing Fatalities
Police Step Up Summer Road Safety Efforts as Government Urges Safer Driving
Run for Jaipur: Spreading the Message of Road Safety
Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Road Safety Revolution