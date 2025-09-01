Left Menu

High Court Blow: RPSC's Internal Scandal Unveiled

Manju Sharma, a prestigious member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, resigned post the Rajasthan High Court's critique of RPSC regarding the 2021 SI Recruitment paper leak scandal. Though not personally accused, the controversy affected her reputation and the commission's integrity, prompting her departure to maintain professional dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:22 IST
High Court Blow: RPSC's Internal Scandal Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Manju Sharma resigned due to the Rajasthan High Court's severe admonishment concerning the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak controversy.

Appointed in October 2020, Sharma's resignation materialized following accusations of systemic corruption within the RPSC, compromising the recruitment process's sanctity.

Despite no direct allegations against her, Sharma's decision underscores the controversy's toll on personal and institutional reputations, highlighting a governance crisis within the RPSC.

TRENDING

1
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India
2
Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

 India
3
Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

 Global
4
US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025