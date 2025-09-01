High Court Blow: RPSC's Internal Scandal Unveiled

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Manju Sharma resigned due to the Rajasthan High Court's severe admonishment concerning the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak controversy.

Appointed in October 2020, Sharma's resignation materialized following accusations of systemic corruption within the RPSC, compromising the recruitment process's sanctity.

Despite no direct allegations against her, Sharma's decision underscores the controversy's toll on personal and institutional reputations, highlighting a governance crisis within the RPSC.