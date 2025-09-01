High Court Blow: RPSC's Internal Scandal Unveiled
Manju Sharma, a prestigious member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, resigned post the Rajasthan High Court's critique of RPSC regarding the 2021 SI Recruitment paper leak scandal. Though not personally accused, the controversy affected her reputation and the commission's integrity, prompting her departure to maintain professional dignity.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Manju Sharma resigned due to the Rajasthan High Court's severe admonishment concerning the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak controversy.
Appointed in October 2020, Sharma's resignation materialized following accusations of systemic corruption within the RPSC, compromising the recruitment process's sanctity.
Despite no direct allegations against her, Sharma's decision underscores the controversy's toll on personal and institutional reputations, highlighting a governance crisis within the RPSC.
