BJP Presses for National Disaster Status for Jammu Calamity

A BJP delegation from Jammu and Kashmir urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare the recent disasters in Jammu a national disaster and provide a comprehensive assistance package. They highlighted severe damage caused by rains, cloudbursts, and floods affecting infrastructure, agriculture, and homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:28 IST
BJP Presses for National Disaster Status for Jammu Calamity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, seeking to have the recent natural disasters in Jammu declared a national disaster and requesting a comprehensive financial package for immediate relief and long-term recovery.

According to a party spokesperson, the high-level delegation, led by J-K BJP chief Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma, presented a detailed memorandum to Shah at the Raj Bhawan, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The memorandum detailed the widespread devastation caused by relentless rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods, overwhelming the financial capabilities of the Jammu and Kashmir government and falling outside the scope of existing disaster relief norms. The delegation called for extensive support to address damage to infrastructure, homes, agriculture, and essential services.

