BJP Presses for National Disaster Status for Jammu Calamity

A delegation from the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, seeking to have the recent natural disasters in Jammu declared a national disaster and requesting a comprehensive financial package for immediate relief and long-term recovery.

According to a party spokesperson, the high-level delegation, led by J-K BJP chief Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma, presented a detailed memorandum to Shah at the Raj Bhawan, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The memorandum detailed the widespread devastation caused by relentless rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods, overwhelming the financial capabilities of the Jammu and Kashmir government and falling outside the scope of existing disaster relief norms. The delegation called for extensive support to address damage to infrastructure, homes, agriculture, and essential services.