Zikalala Targets Hijacked State Properties in Cape Town Under Operation Bring Back

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, has taken decisive action against the hijacking of government-owned properties in Cape Town by issuing over 100 eviction notices to illegal occupants. The initiative is part of Operation Bring Back (OBB), a nationwide campaign aimed at reclaiming State land and buildings that have been unlawfully taken over, neglected, or mismanaged.

The Purpose of Operation Bring Back

Launched under Zikalala’s leadership, Operation Bring Back seeks to recover State-owned properties that have fallen into the hands of illegal occupiers due to vacancies left by user departments, poor asset management, or deliberate hijacking. Many of these properties have deteriorated as a result of overcrowding, lack of maintenance, and unlawful subletting.

During the Cape Town leg of the campaign, Zikalala uncovered disturbing cases of hijacking, not only by poor households seeking shelter but also by commercial entities, NGOs, and individuals posing as owners who profit by illegally collecting rent.

Goodwood Property: Betrayal of a Citizen’s Legacy

One of the most shocking cases involved a residential property in Goodwood, donated to the government by patriotic citizen Clair Shelly Boulton for use by the South African Police Service (SAPS). In her will, Boulton specifically directed that the property be used to combat drug abuse in the community.

Instead, the property has been hijacked and allegedly transformed into a drug peddling hub, undermining the very purpose of the donation. At present, 12 illegal occupants, including children, live in makeshift structures on the property. Reports indicate widespread drug use and criminal activity, dishonouring Boulton’s intended contribution to community safety.

Khayelitsha Farm: Large-Scale Occupation

The second property inspected by Zikalala was a sprawling 946.90-hectare farm on Stellenbosch Road, near Khayelitsha, originally allocated for SAPS operations. The land was meant to accommodate various units, including public order policing, stock theft units, anti-gang operations, and a shooting range.

Following the redeployment of SAPS officials who once lived there, many houses were left vacant. This abandonment has led to the rapid spread of illegal settlements, with vast areas now occupied by informal structures.

A Nationwide Problem of Hijacked Assets

Zikalala acknowledged that the hijacking of State properties is a far-reaching and underestimated problem. It affects not only Cape Town but also provinces nationwide. Properties meant for public safety, community development, and service delivery are being turned into profit-making schemes or left to decay.

“Clearly the problem of illegally occupied, hijacked and stolen government properties is extensive and underestimated. We are seeing a strong element of poor management of State assets that are handed over to client departments that do not hand them back to the department [when vacated],” Zikalala said.

Legal Framework and Eviction Process

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has confirmed that if illegal occupants fail to comply with eviction notices, the matter will be taken to court under the Prevention of Illegal Eviction (PIE) Act of 1998. This law ensures that evictions are conducted fairly and legally, balancing the rights of occupiers with the rights of the State as property owner.

Strengthening Oversight and Recovery

To intensify Operation Bring Back, DPWI has developed a support programme that includes:

Appointment of property specialists to identify, audit, and recover hijacked properties.

A thorough review of all assets in the immovable asset register .

A stronger focus on preventing hijackings through improved management and accountability.

Community whistle-blowers have also played a key role, with many coming forward during the Cape Town campaign to provide evidence of stolen State properties, some implicating commercial entities and NGOs.

Looking Ahead

Zikalala has pledged to expand and intensify Operation Bring Back in the months to come. The campaign’s ultimate goal is to restore public trust in State asset management and ensure that government properties are used for their intended purposes, particularly in delivering safety, housing, and community services.

“This campaign is about restoring dignity to our people and ensuring that State assets serve their rightful purpose. We cannot allow opportunists to hijack what belongs to the public,” Zikalala concluded.