New Administrative Appointments Under Greater Bengaluru Authority

The Karnataka government is set to appoint seasoned officers as commissioners for the newly established corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, according to D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-Charge for Bengaluru Development. This step aims to enhance the administrative efficiency of this regional governance structure.

In a recent briefing, Shivakumar emphasized the importance of selecting officers who are familiar with local administrative dynamics, detailing plans for the Bengaluru West, South, North, East, and Central City corporations. He also addressed procedural revisions regarding governmental aviation operations.

Furthermore, Shivakumar responded to allegations of corruption within the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, committing to investigate the claims thoroughly and coordinate with relevant ministers for clarity and resolution.

