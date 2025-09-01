Left Menu

New Administrative Appointments Under Greater Bengaluru Authority

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that senior officers with administrative experience will be appointed as commissioners for the newly formed five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. He also discussed new procedures for government use of aircraft and addressed allegations of corruption in a state-run corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:17 IST
New Administrative Appointments Under Greater Bengaluru Authority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is set to appoint seasoned officers as commissioners for the newly established corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, according to D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-Charge for Bengaluru Development. This step aims to enhance the administrative efficiency of this regional governance structure.

In a recent briefing, Shivakumar emphasized the importance of selecting officers who are familiar with local administrative dynamics, detailing plans for the Bengaluru West, South, North, East, and Central City corporations. He also addressed procedural revisions regarding governmental aviation operations.

Furthermore, Shivakumar responded to allegations of corruption within the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, committing to investigate the claims thoroughly and coordinate with relevant ministers for clarity and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

 India
2
Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

 India
3
Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

 India
4
Guatemala's Commitment: Hosting Unaccompanied Minors Amidst Legal Dispute

Guatemala's Commitment: Hosting Unaccompanied Minors Amidst Legal Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025