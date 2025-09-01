Strategic Meetings and Rumors: Bangladesh's Army in the Spotlight

In light of the escalating law and order situation, Bangladesh's Army chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman held significant meetings with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday. These meetings, characterized as courtesy calls, centered on the military's involvement in assisting the civil administration.

The interactions follow Gen Zaman's recent visit to China and addressed multiple issues, including the rumored declaration of a potential state of emergency. Amid heightened alerts, Yunus emphasized the military's crucial role in maintaining law and order, especially as elections approach.

Further complicating the atmosphere, recent military actions against opposition figures have sparked widespread condemnation. The interim government pledges an impartial investigation into the actions, underscoring their zero tolerance for violence, but insists there's no reason for public panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)