Left Menu

Strategic Meetings and Rumors: Bangladesh's Army in the Spotlight

Bangladesh's Army chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman met with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin amidst growing concerns over law and order. The discussions focused on the military's role in supporting the civil administration. Rumors circulated about a potential state of emergency, causing police to heighten alertness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:06 IST
Strategic Meetings and Rumors: Bangladesh's Army in the Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In light of the escalating law and order situation, Bangladesh's Army chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman held significant meetings with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday. These meetings, characterized as courtesy calls, centered on the military's involvement in assisting the civil administration.

The interactions follow Gen Zaman's recent visit to China and addressed multiple issues, including the rumored declaration of a potential state of emergency. Amid heightened alerts, Yunus emphasized the military's crucial role in maintaining law and order, especially as elections approach.

Further complicating the atmosphere, recent military actions against opposition figures have sparked widespread condemnation. The interim government pledges an impartial investigation into the actions, underscoring their zero tolerance for violence, but insists there's no reason for public panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chandigarh Officials Tackle Rain-Induced Challenges with On-Ground Inspections

Chandigarh Officials Tackle Rain-Induced Challenges with On-Ground Inspectio...

 India
2
Karnataka's New Nutrition Initiative: Tailored Diets for Hospital Patients

Karnataka's New Nutrition Initiative: Tailored Diets for Hospital Patients

 India
3
Thrilling Ninth Day at the U.S. Open: Key Highlights and Standout Performances

Thrilling Ninth Day at the U.S. Open: Key Highlights and Standout Performanc...

 Global
4
India's Dominating Hockey Performance: A 15-0 Triumph

India's Dominating Hockey Performance: A 15-0 Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025