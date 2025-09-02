KP Assembly Urges Aid for Injured Afghan Earthquake Victims Amid Planned Refugee Crackdown

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution urging Islamabad to allow the critically injured victims of the recent Afghanistan earthquake to seek medical treatment in Pakistan without visa requirements. This compassionate plea comes at a time when the province is preparing to clamp down on Afghan refugees after the expiration of the voluntary repatriation deadline.

Amid the devastating aftermath of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan's Kunar province, which resulted in over 800 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries, the assembly underscored its moral obligation to assist Afghan brothers in dire need. The resolution appealed for federal and provincial collaboration to send relief teams and supplies to affected Afghan areas.

Simultaneously, KPK's government has initiated a crackdown on Afghan refugees, as September 1 marked the end of the official deadline for their return. Without proper visa documentation, Afghan nationals face arrest and deportation. A specialized team has been deployed to track remaining undocumented Afghans, signaling a new phase in Pakistan's foreigner repatriation strategy.

