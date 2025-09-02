Left Menu

KP Assembly Urges Aid for Injured Afghan Earthquake Victims Amid Planned Refugee Crackdown

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly called on the federal government to permit injured Afghan earthquake victims to receive treatment in Pakistan without visa requirements. This resolution comes as the province readies for a crackdown on Afghan refugees, mandating deportation of those without valid visa documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:13 IST
KP Assembly Urges Aid for Injured Afghan Earthquake Victims Amid Planned Refugee Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution urging Islamabad to allow the critically injured victims of the recent Afghanistan earthquake to seek medical treatment in Pakistan without visa requirements. This compassionate plea comes at a time when the province is preparing to clamp down on Afghan refugees after the expiration of the voluntary repatriation deadline.

Amid the devastating aftermath of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan's Kunar province, which resulted in over 800 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries, the assembly underscored its moral obligation to assist Afghan brothers in dire need. The resolution appealed for federal and provincial collaboration to send relief teams and supplies to affected Afghan areas.

Simultaneously, KPK's government has initiated a crackdown on Afghan refugees, as September 1 marked the end of the official deadline for their return. Without proper visa documentation, Afghan nationals face arrest and deportation. A specialized team has been deployed to track remaining undocumented Afghans, signaling a new phase in Pakistan's foreigner repatriation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

 India
2
Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

 Global
3
Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

 Global
4
Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025