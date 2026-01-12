China's Crackdown: Targeting Graft Before It Spreads

In an effort to bolster its ongoing fight against corruption, China is targeting the prevention of misconduct before it transforms into full-fledged graft. This initiative is spotlighted in a recently aired state broadcaster documentary.

The production, titled "Unwavering in Our Resolve, Unyielding in Our Step," prominently features former Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian, who confessed to accepting bribes and partaking in lavish lifestyles. Convicted in September, Tang received a suspended death sentence, with the documentary shedding light on his remorseful acknowledgment of past wrongdoings.

This campaign aligns with President Xi Jinping's declaration that corruption poses the greatest risk to the Communist Party's stability. Recent crackdowns have targeted significant individuals, reflecting continued commitment to cleansing the party's ranks.

