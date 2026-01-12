China’s Corruption Crackdown: Old Habits, New Challenges

China is intensifying its efforts against corruption, focusing on preventing misconduct from escalating into full-blown graft. This was highlighted in a state-broadcast documentary series that examined the offenses of former Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian. Beijing's campaign against graft highlights President Xi Jinping's decade-long commitment to enforcing discipline.

The series, 'Unwavering in Our Resolve, Unyielding in Our Step,' aired as the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection began its annual meeting. Tang Renjian, who appeared during the series, expressed regret for accepting bribes worth $38 million, for which he received a suspended death sentence last September.

Although the crackdown resulted in multiple arrests, experts like Alfred Wu from Singapore suggest that independent oversight could provide more lasting results compared to the current campaign-style approach. Revised austerity measures aim to curb extravagant expenses among Communist Party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)