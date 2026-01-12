Left Menu

China’s Corruption Crackdown: Old Habits, New Challenges

China's intensified anti-corruption efforts focus on preventing misconduct from evolving into graft, showcased in a documentary about a former minister's transgressions. Despite arrests, concerns persist about the sustainability of these actions, with experts advocating for stronger institutional frameworks over campaign-based approaches. Revised regulations aim to curtail abuses within the Communist Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:57 IST
China’s Corruption Crackdown: Old Habits, New Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is intensifying its efforts against corruption, focusing on preventing misconduct from escalating into full-blown graft. This was highlighted in a state-broadcast documentary series that examined the offenses of former Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian. Beijing's campaign against graft highlights President Xi Jinping's decade-long commitment to enforcing discipline.

The series, 'Unwavering in Our Resolve, Unyielding in Our Step,' aired as the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection began its annual meeting. Tang Renjian, who appeared during the series, expressed regret for accepting bribes worth $38 million, for which he received a suspended death sentence last September.

Although the crackdown resulted in multiple arrests, experts like Alfred Wu from Singapore suggest that independent oversight could provide more lasting results compared to the current campaign-style approach. Revised austerity measures aim to curb extravagant expenses among Communist Party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents in Jharkhand Claim Six Lives

Tragic Road Accidents in Jharkhand Claim Six Lives

 India
3
Minister Reddy Slams Telangana Congress Over Employment Scheme Misinformation

Minister Reddy Slams Telangana Congress Over Employment Scheme Misinformatio...

 India
4
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Mission Fails: Anomaly During Third Stage

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Mission Fails: Anomaly During Third Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026