Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's Tense Visit to Assam Amid Eviction Controversy

A high-profile delegation from the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, led by its president Mahmood Madani, has sparked tensions in Assam's Goalpara district. As concerns rise, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that law enforcement would be vigilant.

This visit comes as the region gears up for crucial Bodoland Territorial Region elections. The visit highlights the ongoing criticism of Sarma's aggressive eviction drives against Bengali-speaking Muslims, which have seen over 50,000 people displaced from more than 160 square kilometers of land.

The district administration is on high alert to ensure public order, reflecting the region's sensitive political landscape. The police are under instructions to maintain strict monitoring throughout the visit.