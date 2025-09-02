Left Menu

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's Tense Visit to Assam Amid Eviction Controversy

A Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation led by Mahmood Madani is visiting Assam's Goalpara district, inciting tension as the Assam Police monitors the situation. The visit follows criticism of eviction drives led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, which displaced over 50,000 people since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:37 IST
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's Tense Visit to Assam Amid Eviction Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile delegation from the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, led by its president Mahmood Madani, has sparked tensions in Assam's Goalpara district. As concerns rise, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that law enforcement would be vigilant.

This visit comes as the region gears up for crucial Bodoland Territorial Region elections. The visit highlights the ongoing criticism of Sarma's aggressive eviction drives against Bengali-speaking Muslims, which have seen over 50,000 people displaced from more than 160 square kilometers of land.

The district administration is on high alert to ensure public order, reflecting the region's sensitive political landscape. The police are under instructions to maintain strict monitoring throughout the visit.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

 Global
2
Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

 Australia
3
Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investment Efforts

Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investme...

 India
4
Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025