Tensions Escalate as Indonesian Police Clash with Student Protesters

Clashes between Indonesian police and protesters near Bandung universities highlight escalating tensions in ongoing demonstrations. Tear gas was used on crowds, raising concerns about security forces' actions. The protests began over government spending and gained national traction, leading to deaths and international human rights criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:56 IST
  • Indonesia

In a major regional city in Indonesia, police fired tear gas into crowds of demonstrators near two universities, intensifying the nation's ongoing protests. The Islamic University of Bandung and nearby Pasundan University reported the incident on Monday night, asserting that authorities were attempting to disperse non-student protesters.

UNISBA Dean Harits Nu'man confirmed that while police did not enter the campuses, security forces' actions, which allegedly led to breathing difficulties among students, have been condemned. The protests, ignited by discontent over government spending, trace back to Jakarta, evolving into nationwide unrest intertwined with historical recollection of student activism during the 1998 authoritarian regime downfall.

Critics, including international rights groups, have decried the security responses, characterizing them as treating legitimate protests unjustly. Meanwhile, the arrest of a prominent legal aid director adds to the grievances, as concerns over human rights violations prompt calls for thorough investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

