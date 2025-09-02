Government Proposes Streamlined Licensing Reforms for Events Sector

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee has unveiled proposed reforms to special licensing rules for events, promising to simplify regulations while maintaining safeguards against alcohol-related harm. Speaking at the New Zealand Events Association’s annual conference, Mrs McKee said the changes were designed to give organisers more certainty and reduce compliance costs.

Recognising the Value of the Events Sector

“The Government recognises the enormous economic, social, and cultural value of New Zealand’s events sector,” Mrs McKee told attendees. “To operate effectively, innovate, and plan ahead with confidence, you need simple, stable, and practical rules.”

The reforms build on last week’s announcement granting greater flexibility around televised national events. Together, they are intended to reduce bureaucratic hurdles that have long frustrated event organisers, while aligning with the Government’s creative sector strategy Amplify.

Key Reforms to Special Licensing Rules

The proposed changes to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 include:

National Risk-Based Framework : A new nationally consistent approach will be introduced for assessing special licence applications. Currently, District Licensing Committees (DLCs) apply their own interpretations, leading to inconsistencies across the country. The framework will set risk ratings and conditions in regulations, allowing for flexibility and updates over time.

Multi-District Event Coordination : For events that span multiple council areas, DLCs will be required to consult each other within a specified timeframe. This aims to ensure consistent decisions and prevent organisers from facing repetitive, costly licensing processes.

Thresholds for Large-Scale Events : The definition of “large-scale” events will change significantly, with the threshold rising from 400 attendees to 2000 . Only events exceeding this threshold will require comprehensive event management plans, compliance certificates, and formal engagement with Police. The change is expected to reduce costs for many community and mid-sized events.

National Events Flexibility: The responsible Minister will now have the power to declare televised national events exempt from special licensing requirements. Previously, each exemption required a legislative amendment, creating unnecessary delays. The new process will allow high-profile events to be planned and approved more efficiently.

Cutting Red Tape While Maintaining Safeguards

Mrs McKee said the reforms strike a balance between supporting the events industry and ensuring public safety. “These are sensible, targeted changes. We know that unnecessary red tape can lead to events being cancelled, delayed, or scaled down,” she said.

By streamlining licensing processes, the Government hopes to create a more efficient, consistent, and business-friendly environment, while still keeping strong safeguards in place to minimise alcohol-related harm.

Part of Broader Alcohol Law Reforms

The special licensing changes are part of a wider package of reforms to modernise New Zealand’s alcohol regulatory system. The goal is to remove unnecessary compliance burdens across industries, allowing councils, event organisers, and businesses to focus on safety and delivery rather than excessive paperwork.

The proposed framework will also support innovation within the events sector, which contributes significantly to regional economies and New Zealand’s international reputation as a vibrant cultural destination.

Looking Ahead

The reforms are expected to undergo further consultation before legislation is introduced. If adopted, they will mark the most significant shift in event licensing rules in more than a decade, potentially opening the door for more large-scale cultural, sporting, and entertainment events to flourish.