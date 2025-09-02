Left Menu

Gearing Up for Ghatsila: Electoral Roll Published

The East Singhbhum district administration has released an integrated draft electoral roll for the Ghatsila Assembly constituency. The electoral roll will be finalized on September 29 after addressing claims and objections, which started on September 2 following the death of MLA Ramdas Soren on August 14.

  • Country:
  • India

The East Singhbhum district administration has unveiled an integrated draft electoral roll for the Ghatsila Assembly constituency.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi announced at a recent press conference that the final electoral roll will be published on September 29, after processing claims and objections starting from September 2 until September 17.

The seat became vacant following the death of MLA Ramdas Soren, Jharkhand's Education Minister, on August 14. The constituency, which currently has 2,51,367 registered voters—including 1,28,050 females—is set to see an increase with new registrations. A total of 300 polling stations have been prepared for the forthcoming by-election, pending an announcement from the Election Commission.

