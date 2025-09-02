Left Menu

Operation Milap: Delhi Police Reunites 130 Missing Persons in August

The Delhi Police, through 'Operation Milap,' successfully reunited 130 missing individuals, including 48 children, with their families in August. The initiative combined extensive fieldwork, CCTV analysis, and intelligence gathering. Kapashera Police Station reported the highest recoveries, assisted significantly by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:49 IST
Operation Milap: Delhi Police Reunites 130 Missing Persons in August
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police made significant strides in reuniting families with their missing loved ones through their ambitious 'Operation Milap.' In August, the force managed to trace 130 individuals, including 48 children, and ensure their safe return to their families.

This initiative deployed extensive fieldwork, comprehensive CCTV analysis, and strategic intelligence gathering to locate missing persons. Officers conducted inquiries at essential hubs like bus stands, railway stations, and e-rickshaw stands with local informers, transport staff, and vendors playing a crucial role in providing vital leads.

Kapashera Police Station led the recovery efforts, tracing 14 children and 13 adults, while the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit played a pivotal role in locating 14 children. This initiative demonstrates the unwavering commitment and coordination of different police stations across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomat Deepak Mittal: Bridging Nations

Diplomat Deepak Mittal: Bridging Nations

 India
2
Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media's Fatal Impact

Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media's Fatal Impact

 India
3
Karnataka's Strategic Transformation: New Corporations for Greater Bengaluru

Karnataka's Strategic Transformation: New Corporations for Greater Bengaluru

 India
4
Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025