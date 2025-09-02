Operation Milap: Delhi Police Reunites 130 Missing Persons in August

The Delhi Police made significant strides in reuniting families with their missing loved ones through their ambitious 'Operation Milap.' In August, the force managed to trace 130 individuals, including 48 children, and ensure their safe return to their families.

This initiative deployed extensive fieldwork, comprehensive CCTV analysis, and strategic intelligence gathering to locate missing persons. Officers conducted inquiries at essential hubs like bus stands, railway stations, and e-rickshaw stands with local informers, transport staff, and vendors playing a crucial role in providing vital leads.

Kapashera Police Station led the recovery efforts, tracing 14 children and 13 adults, while the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit played a pivotal role in locating 14 children. This initiative demonstrates the unwavering commitment and coordination of different police stations across regions.

