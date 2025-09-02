Dramatic Escape: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Flees Amidst Controversy
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra allegedly escaped police custody following his arrest in a rape case, amid gunshots and stone pelting by supporters. Accused of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation, Pathanmajra criticized the Punjab government and AAP leadership in a Facebook live video, denying the charges.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic incident unfolded as AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra reportedly escaped police custody in Haryana's Karnal district. The escape followed a skirmish involving gunshots and stone pelting by his supporters after his arrest on serious charges, including rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.
According to police, the MLA's apprehension turned chaotic when villagers and alleged miscreants clashed with law enforcement, aiding his escape. Meanwhile, Pathanmajra's accomplice, Balwinder Singh, was apprehended with firearms, and a Toyota Fortuner was seized.
Pathanmajra addressed the situation via Facebook, criticizing the Punjab government and AAP's central leadership, asserting his voice would not be silenced despite the allegations. He urged fellow MLAs to back him and denounced the administration's handling of regional governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- MLA
- Harmeet Singh
- Pathanmajra
- custody
- escape
- arrest
- Punjab
- allegations
- controversy
ALSO READ
AAP MLA's Dramatic Escape Amid Accusations and Gunfire
Delhi Police Crack Down on Drug Syndicate, Arrest Key Players
Controversial Escape: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Makes Headlines
Dramatic Escape: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra in Rape Case Fiasco
AAP Punjab MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra escapes police custody after arrest in rape case, gunshot fired, cop injured: Sources.