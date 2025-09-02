Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Flees Amidst Controversy

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra allegedly escaped police custody following his arrest in a rape case, amid gunshots and stone pelting by supporters. Accused of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation, Pathanmajra criticized the Punjab government and AAP leadership in a Facebook live video, denying the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:00 IST
A dramatic incident unfolded as AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra reportedly escaped police custody in Haryana's Karnal district. The escape followed a skirmish involving gunshots and stone pelting by his supporters after his arrest on serious charges, including rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

According to police, the MLA's apprehension turned chaotic when villagers and alleged miscreants clashed with law enforcement, aiding his escape. Meanwhile, Pathanmajra's accomplice, Balwinder Singh, was apprehended with firearms, and a Toyota Fortuner was seized.

Pathanmajra addressed the situation via Facebook, criticizing the Punjab government and AAP's central leadership, asserting his voice would not be silenced despite the allegations. He urged fellow MLAs to back him and denounced the administration's handling of regional governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

