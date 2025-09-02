Imam Charged for Flag Controversy: National Honour Breach Allegations

In Sandipan Ghat, police have filed charges against a mosque imam for allegedly hoisting an Islamic flag higher than the national tricolour, raising questions of national honour. The incident sparked legal proceedings and tensions regarding flag protocols.

Chail Circle Officer Abhishek Singh confirmed the August 31 incident in the Muratganj area. Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh, during a routine patrol, observed the flag positioning atop a mosque minaret had violated national standards.

Following a complaint by Ajit Singh, law enforcement swiftly registered a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, against Imam Imtiaz Ahmed from Kaushambi district. The flags were repositioned promptly to adhere to regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)