Imam Charged for Flag Controversy: National Honour Breach Allegations

Police in Sandipan Ghat have filed a case against Imam Imtiaz Ahmed for allegedly raising an Islamic flag higher than the national flag. The incident occurred on August 31 and led to legal action under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:14 IST
Imam Charged for Flag Controversy: National Honour Breach Allegations
In Sandipan Ghat, police have filed charges against a mosque imam for allegedly hoisting an Islamic flag higher than the national tricolour, raising questions of national honour. The incident sparked legal proceedings and tensions regarding flag protocols.

Chail Circle Officer Abhishek Singh confirmed the August 31 incident in the Muratganj area. Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh, during a routine patrol, observed the flag positioning atop a mosque minaret had violated national standards.

Following a complaint by Ajit Singh, law enforcement swiftly registered a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, against Imam Imtiaz Ahmed from Kaushambi district. The flags were repositioned promptly to adhere to regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

