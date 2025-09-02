Left Menu

Telangana Court Stays Action Against Ex-CM in Kaleshwaram Project Probe

The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to refrain from taking any adverse action against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ex-minister T Harish Rao until October 7. This directive comes after a judicial commission report on the Kaleshwaram project highlighted alleged irregularities.

Updated: 02-09-2025 14:50 IST
  • India

The Telangana High Court has issued a directive to the state government, prohibiting any adverse action against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ex-minister T Harish Rao until October 7.

This legal decision follows a report by a judicial commission, led by retired Justice P C Ghose, exposing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

Despite the report's findings, both Rao and Harish Rao have legally challenged its conclusions, pressing for its annulment amidst a pending CBI inquiry, which aims to probe deeper into the project's construction controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

