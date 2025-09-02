Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Protest Cases Under Review

The administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has initiated a review process for approximately 400 cases related to the ongoing Maratha quota protests. Officials have mandated the local police to assess these cases and provide a comprehensive report within a tight deadline of eight days.

The additional district collector communicated directly with the district's superintendent of police and the sub-divisional police officer, emphasizing the urgency of this task and aligning it with state government directives.

A separate cabinet sub-committee focusing on the Maratha community's reservation demands plans to submit a comprehensive report to the state home department within 20 days, highlighting the seriousness and expedited nature of the review process.

(With inputs from agencies.)