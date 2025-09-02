Left Menu

Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Protest Cases Under Review

Maharashtra's Beed district administration has instructed local police to review around 400 cases associated with the Maratha quota protests. The cabinet sub-committee aims to deliver a report to the state home department within 20 days. Compliance with state guidelines and timely submission are prioritized.

  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has initiated a review process for approximately 400 cases related to the ongoing Maratha quota protests. Officials have mandated the local police to assess these cases and provide a comprehensive report within a tight deadline of eight days.

The additional district collector communicated directly with the district's superintendent of police and the sub-divisional police officer, emphasizing the urgency of this task and aligning it with state government directives.

A separate cabinet sub-committee focusing on the Maratha community's reservation demands plans to submit a comprehensive report to the state home department within 20 days, highlighting the seriousness and expedited nature of the review process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

