Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Activists in High-Profile UAPA Case

The Delhi High Court has turned down bail pleas for activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, among others, connected to a high-profile UAPA case. The case revolves around allegations that these individuals conspired in a calculated plan, leading to the February 2020 riots.

Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, who constituted the bench, had previously reserved their order in July, considering applications from 2022 through 2024. The denial comes amidst strong opposition from the prosecution, who maintained that the riots were part of a well-orchestrated plan.

The accused, including Khalid and Imam, face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and are labeled as masterminds of the riots, which significantly impacted the city and resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)