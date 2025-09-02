Maratha Quota Protesters Cleared from CSMT: A Clash Between Rights and Order

On Tuesday, security personnel forcibly removed Maratha quota protesters from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) premises, which they had occupied for four consecutive days, officials reported.

This action came on the heels of an order from the Bombay High Court, directing quota leader Manoj Jararnge and his supporters to clear the nearby Azad Maidan by 3 PM. Ensuring the enforcement, GRP and RPF officers, accompanied by 60 jawans from the Riot Control Force, were deployed at CSMT, one of Mumbai's busiest stations, according to a senior GRP official.

Protesters, part of the Maratha quota agitation, had been causing significant inconvenience to commuters. In response, GRP officials made continuous announcements urging the protesters to vacate the station, while some community leaders actively advised newcomers by train to leave the premises. The operation concluded with the complete removal of protesters from the CSMT suburban concourse and platforms.

