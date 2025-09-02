Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Moves Forward on Maratha Quota Demand

Maharashtra's government has prepared a draft addressing demands from activist Manoj Jarange for a Maratha quota. State Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil expressed optimism about the draft's impact. The draft has been reviewed and meets legal standards. A meeting with Jarange is scheduled to discuss the proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:26 IST
Maharashtra Government Moves Forward on Maratha Quota Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards addressing the demands for a Maratha quota. A draft aimed at meeting these demands has been finalized by the authorities.

State Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, announced that the draft has been prepared with legal considerations in mind.

Vikhe Patil, along with panel members Shivendrasinh Bhosale and Jaykumar Gore, is set to meet with activist Manoj Jarange to discuss the proposal. Jarange, leading a hunger strike since August 29 at Azad Maidan, seeks a 10% quota for the Maratha community under the OBC category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global
2
CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

 India
3
Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

 India
4
Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025