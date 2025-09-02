Maharashtra Government Moves Forward on Maratha Quota Demand

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards addressing the demands for a Maratha quota. A draft aimed at meeting these demands has been finalized by the authorities.

State Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, announced that the draft has been prepared with legal considerations in mind.

Vikhe Patil, along with panel members Shivendrasinh Bhosale and Jaykumar Gore, is set to meet with activist Manoj Jarange to discuss the proposal. Jarange, leading a hunger strike since August 29 at Azad Maidan, seeks a 10% quota for the Maratha community under the OBC category.

(With inputs from agencies.)