Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

Maharashtra's Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has underscored the need for maintaining reservations for the Maratha community while ensuring other communities are not marginalized. The BJP's stance supports reservations for Marathas under EWS, with emphasis on justice and fairness in quota distribution across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, a minister in Maharashtra, has called for a fair approach to reservation allocation, opposing the removal of quotas from one community to benefit another. He affirmed that only governments led by Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde had effectively championed the Maratha community's rights.

Bawankule reiterated the BJP's support for granting reservations to the Marathas under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. He noted that such measures have successfully quelled protests and benefited various open categories, including the Marathas.

Emphasizing the significance of equity, Bawankule warned against taking quotas away from the 353 sub-castes within the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. He appealed for calm, advocating for solutions through dialogue to prevent unrest and maintain order in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

