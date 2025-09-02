Left Menu

UK Government Sends Strong Message Against Student Visa Overstays

The UK government has launched a campaign to deter overseas students, including Indians, from overstaying their student visas or claiming asylum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:14 IST
The UK government has initiated a campaign to caution international students, particularly Indians, against overstaying their student visas or utilizing asylum claims as a means to extend their stay. This move underscores efforts to overhaul what is described as a 'broken' asylum system.

The initiative was highlighted by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in a statement delivered at the House of Commons. Cooper detailed issues facing the current system, identifying misuse of student visas as a significant problem contributing to an increasing number of asylum claims from students post-study.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK emphasized the positive contributions of genuine Indian students to British society and urged compliance with visa conditions. Official statistics revealed Indian nationals represent a small percentage of asylum claims, deemed a significant contrast to high grant rates among other nationalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

