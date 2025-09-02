Maharashtra's New Push for Maratha Reservation: A Historic Step Forward

The Maharashtra government has issued a groundbreaking resolution to classify Marathas as Kunbis, aimed at facilitating their access to reservations in jobs and education. This move comes in response to prolonged discussions between a delegation of cabinet ministers and activist Manoj Jarange, whose hunger strike highlighted the community's pressing demand for reservation benefits.

According to a government resolution, special committees will be formed to verify and certify Marathas who present documentary evidence of their recognition as Kunbis in the past. This decision is based on historical references found in the Hyderabad gazetteer, which previously identified certain Maratha groups as Kunbis in the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

These village-level committees will include various officials such as gram sevaks and talathis to ensure a thorough and timely verification process. The government's directive emphasizes the importance of historical land records in validating claims, ensuring an organized and transparent path for Marathas to secure their rightful place under the OBC category.

(With inputs from agencies.)